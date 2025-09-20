grahamlyons’s Substack
Free Reiner Fuellmich!
Honoured to be asked by freedom fighter filmmakers Philippe Carillo and Seba Terribilini to help support Reiner and call for his immediate release.
22 hrs ago
•
grahamlyons
August 2025
Anti-Vaxxer the song and video
From The Kesslerboy. Saw it on UK Column news extra 11th August 2025
Aug 12
•
grahamlyons
Time to be Spartacus
Two great Englishmen stand up against their terminally corrupt government that supports genocide
Aug 5
•
grahamlyons
Reiner Fuellmich stands tall in the face of egregious miscarriage of justice
Reiner appreciates support, and his current address is: JVA Bremervoerde, Dr Reiner Fuellmich, Am Steinberg 75, D-27432 Bremervoerde, Germany
Aug 2
•
grahamlyons
1:22
July 2025
Manufacturing mRNA poison now in SA
Adelaide University's new mRNA "vaccine" Centre of Excellence revealed
Jul 13
•
grahamlyons
Exposing 'The System''s Big Lies
Japan nuclear bombs, moon walks, Port Arthur, 9/11, "democracy", global warming/CO2 bad, EGI, Titanic, Covid.
Jul 7
•
grahamlyons
13:23
June 2025
The Media Cottage on Vaxxicide, etc
Article posted by my Norwegian friend and colleague, Hege Fredriksen, including my first SubStack video, interview with Dr Reiner Fuellmich in December…
Jun 28
Subsets of democide: genocide and vaxxicide
Dr Graham Lyons discusses the two elephants in the room during the 2025 Australian federal election, from his farm in South Australia
Jun 14
•
grahamlyons
18:30
May 2025
Dr Graham Lyons
Truth seeking freedom fighter, Channel 9's "notorious antivaxxer", scientist, author and cattle breeder
May 31
•
grahamlyons
Coming soon
This is grahamlyons’s Substack.
May 31
•
grahamlyons
