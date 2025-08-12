Anti-Vaxxer the song and video
From The Kesslerboy. Saw it on UK Column news extra 11th August 2025
When I joined Substack I thought I would post on around a monthly basis, but I come across so much “good stuff” that deserves to be “out there” that my posts have been more numerous to date. This is “a bloody beauty” (my highest accolade), the most entertaining expose of Convid1984 and the fake and defective vax that I have seen…brilliant!:
Clemmie and Pixie wouldn't tolerate masks!
Thanks for sharing a link to this brilliant video on phil altmans 'stack, Graham; I would not have viewed it otherwise
'covid' and everything associated with it was, and still is, the largest and longest psychological mind-fuck this earth has ever known
Well done to any and all who didn't and don't succumb to all the psycho-babble that is still on-going, and i 'ain't' just 'talikin' 'bout 'covid'...