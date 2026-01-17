Australia's rebel scientist on Mount Lofty

I have been running up and down Mount Lofty since 1998. During the initial years of Convid1984, it served to dissipate my anger at the imposition of this atrocity by those that “run the world”. The uphill run is particularly painful and allows no thoughts other than a focus on not stopping until the summit is reached. Now I no longer waste energy on anger directed at the perpetrators and their acolytes…this has been replaced by a slow-burning disgust.

Schopenhauer suggested we should cultivate solitude and self-sufficiency, valuing inner richness over external society, embracing a life of truth and contemplation. True freedom comes from recognising our innate character, finding fulfilment in our own thoughts, rather than relying on societal pleasures.