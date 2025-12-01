Billboard Battalion coming to the Adelaide Hills
Farmer Wade from the renowned Billboard Battalion will head the speakers' list at an exciting Freedom Event at Gumeracha, South Australia on Saturday 13th December:
Farmer Wade in action:
Tim Dwyer on The Constitution:
Mark Neugebauer’s informative interviews, featuring the great rebel doctor and soldier Dr Bruce Paix can be found under “Wake up Australia” at:
https://markneugebauer.substack.com
There is so much valuable material published on Substack each day, in the form of articles, podcasts and videos. And often the comments are as interesting as the main pieces. I think this one is a beauty:
Ray Falciola’s comment on Local Liberty Letter (Renate Lindeman) article, “Your expiration date will be determined by your ability to pay taxes” (reposted by Dr Tess Lawrie on Substack 29/11/25.
“Not going to be easy to neutralize the enemy. Everyone is either brainwashed or a slave to Golden Handcuffs. Like the vaccine/bioweapons global culling operation. Particularly as manifest in mRNA clot shots. They know it is bad but refuse to stop it. So it amounts to knowingly injecting harm and death while the sheep go along or are brainwashed into doing what sheep do. Follow the “leader” which could be any lunatic depraved “influencer” on TikTok for all the sheep cares. The leader is the leader…off the cliff we go.
The bottom line is HUGE portions of the economy would be disrupted, amounting to many thousands of jobs and billions/trillions of dollars. So called “good jobs” that support prissy burbs like many places in the North East. If they just shut down ALL of the vaccine programs like they should and many of the specious pharma interventions it would cause a disruption almost as bad as when they INTENTIONALLY shipped all the manufacturing jobs out of the country and told the working class to “learn to code”…and if it depresses you we can get you some Fentanyl. The so-called working middle class (primarily factory and trade jobs) was destroyed BY DESIGN and no one blinked. The “good jobs” of the pharma harm industry are a more “educated elite” so they are happy to sacrifice your health and your baby’s health to meet their needs.
Human sacrifice in pursuit of the goals of elites is ALWAYS in vogue be it sending your kid to fight dirty wars while finding exemptions for their own or sending your innocent baby to be harmed for profit thereby murdering the hopes of the whole family. It all depends on which humans are being sacrificed. THAT’S the critical issue with the practice of human sacrifice. As long as it was the pickup truck set no problem. But to reform pharma (for one example) lots of IVY elite types will find that THEIR dreams will have to suffer. Can’t be having that.
I see Golden Handcuffs as a huge impediment to reform. Get everyone brainwashed or to believe that they have a stake in the human sacrifice game that would cost a lot to give up. That way they all just try to put the carnage out of their minds, hope that it is not THEIR baby or THEIR health that gets murdered and watch their pharma underwritten retirement 401k and hope they win the lottery and escape unharmed.”
Talking of sheep, here are my three ewes, currently grazing the cottage lawn. They are 16 - 20 years old and have never been vaxxed…or even drenched for worms…and they still have all their teeth. My dear cat, Pixie, has made friends with them and often lies near them on the lawn when it is sunny. The yearling bulls were on the lawn recently too:
Hope to see some of you on 13th December!
I have 'restacked' this as a matter of public interest, and for no other reason, Graham
I for one will not be 'registering' any of thy details with anyone; To demand this of people is an afront to all of our Inalienable and Unalienable rights, let alone civil liberties and (UN) right to privacy
as for "Bring and Fly The Aussie Flag" wow!
I (and a few others) have sent documents to Wade proving that the Blue Rag is not Our Flag, It is not connected to Our Federation as a sovereign nation, nor is it connected to The Commonwealth of Australia (unincorporated) or The Constitution of The Australian Commonwealth (Whereas The People)
It is part of the undoing of Our Commonwealth; It is the Corporations Banner/Colours; The 'AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT' is to all intent and purpose, a belligerent occupation on this land; 'IT' is under UN administration and has been since 1919 with 'the league of nations treaty' that has slowly but surely 'revoking' our Inalienable Rights (constitutional) to the point where we no longer have any representative Parliaments or Government
The "flags act 1954' was and is Unconstitutional; There was no referendum; 'the flags act' was a UN dictate; Tim is well-aware of this fact
Prior to the Blue Rag being forced unto the people as 'their flag' there were 2 officially proclaimed and gazetted ensigns for this commonwealth nation
The (1901-1908) Federal Red Ensign was (and still is) The Peoples Flag; It signified the "right to self determination" as per Magna Carta 1215 (later amended 1219) and Our 1688 Bill of Rights that came hand-in-hand with The Constitution of The Australian Commonwealth (1900UK) that was proclaimed and gazetted into Law, January 1, 1901 with, 'The Act to Constitute The Australian Commonwealth' under The Royal Coat of Arms (lion and unicorn, imperial crown on top) and Letters Patent from Queen Victoria
The blue flag was only ever intended to be representative of government buildings as representative of The Australian Commonwealth government, not of The Commonwealth (Whereas The People) itself
Again, Tim knows all this as evidentiary and government documented fact.... for whatever reason, Wade is obviously choosing to ignore the evidence regarding the flags that i know has been presented to him
I welcome anyone to prove me wrong about any subject in this comment, but, leave assumptions and opinions out of it; Present the documents to state the case or you have no case to argue
Want to stay under UN Dictates and being Ruled-Over by a belligerent force masquerading as a Commonwealth Government, by all means. raise their flag... show 'them' that you stand under their colours come hell or high water
Feel free to delete this comment (if that is your desire) once you have read it Graham; I do not mean to distract away from this event but comprehend how this comment could be viewed as such
Maybe i will get to meet you there... maybe i wont.