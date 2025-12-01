Farmer Wade in action:

Tim Dwyer on The Constitution:

Mark Neugebauer’s informative interviews, featuring the great rebel doctor and soldier Dr Bruce Paix can be found under “Wake up Australia” at:

https://markneugebauer.substack.com

There is so much valuable material published on Substack each day, in the form of articles, podcasts and videos. And often the comments are as interesting as the main pieces. I think this one is a beauty:

Ray Falciola’s comment on Local Liberty Letter (Renate Lindeman) article, “Your expiration date will be determined by your ability to pay taxes” (reposted by Dr Tess Lawrie on Substack 29/11/25.

“Not going to be easy to neutralize the enemy. Everyone is either brainwashed or a slave to Golden Handcuffs. Like the vaccine/bioweapons global culling operation. Particularly as manifest in mRNA clot shots. They know it is bad but refuse to stop it. So it amounts to knowingly injecting harm and death while the sheep go along or are brainwashed into doing what sheep do. Follow the “leader” which could be any lunatic depraved “influencer” on TikTok for all the sheep cares. The leader is the leader…off the cliff we go.

The bottom line is HUGE portions of the economy would be disrupted, amounting to many thousands of jobs and billions/trillions of dollars. So called “good jobs” that support prissy burbs like many places in the North East. If they just shut down ALL of the vaccine programs like they should and many of the specious pharma interventions it would cause a disruption almost as bad as when they INTENTIONALLY shipped all the manufacturing jobs out of the country and told the working class to “learn to code”…and if it depresses you we can get you some Fentanyl. The so-called working middle class (primarily factory and trade jobs) was destroyed BY DESIGN and no one blinked. The “good jobs” of the pharma harm industry are a more “educated elite” so they are happy to sacrifice your health and your baby’s health to meet their needs.

Human sacrifice in pursuit of the goals of elites is ALWAYS in vogue be it sending your kid to fight dirty wars while finding exemptions for their own or sending your innocent baby to be harmed for profit thereby murdering the hopes of the whole family. It all depends on which humans are being sacrificed. THAT’S the critical issue with the practice of human sacrifice. As long as it was the pickup truck set no problem. But to reform pharma (for one example) lots of IVY elite types will find that THEIR dreams will have to suffer. Can’t be having that.

I see Golden Handcuffs as a huge impediment to reform. Get everyone brainwashed or to believe that they have a stake in the human sacrifice game that would cost a lot to give up. That way they all just try to put the carnage out of their minds, hope that it is not THEIR baby or THEIR health that gets murdered and watch their pharma underwritten retirement 401k and hope they win the lottery and escape unharmed.”

Talking of sheep, here are my three ewes, currently grazing the cottage lawn. They are 16 - 20 years old and have never been vaxxed…or even drenched for worms…and they still have all their teeth. My dear cat, Pixie, has made friends with them and often lies near them on the lawn when it is sunny. The yearling bulls were on the lawn recently too:

Hope to see some of you on 13th December!