Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark's avatar
Mark
16h

I have 'restacked' this as a matter of public interest, and for no other reason, Graham

I for one will not be 'registering' any of thy details with anyone; To demand this of people is an afront to all of our Inalienable and Unalienable rights, let alone civil liberties and (UN) right to privacy

as for "Bring and Fly The Aussie Flag" wow!

I (and a few others) have sent documents to Wade proving that the Blue Rag is not Our Flag, It is not connected to Our Federation as a sovereign nation, nor is it connected to The Commonwealth of Australia (unincorporated) or The Constitution of The Australian Commonwealth (Whereas The People)

It is part of the undoing of Our Commonwealth; It is the Corporations Banner/Colours; The 'AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT' is to all intent and purpose, a belligerent occupation on this land; 'IT' is under UN administration and has been since 1919 with 'the league of nations treaty' that has slowly but surely 'revoking' our Inalienable Rights (constitutional) to the point where we no longer have any representative Parliaments or Government

The "flags act 1954' was and is Unconstitutional; There was no referendum; 'the flags act' was a UN dictate; Tim is well-aware of this fact

Prior to the Blue Rag being forced unto the people as 'their flag' there were 2 officially proclaimed and gazetted ensigns for this commonwealth nation

The (1901-1908) Federal Red Ensign was (and still is) The Peoples Flag; It signified the "right to self determination" as per Magna Carta 1215 (later amended 1219) and Our 1688 Bill of Rights that came hand-in-hand with The Constitution of The Australian Commonwealth (1900UK) that was proclaimed and gazetted into Law, January 1, 1901 with, 'The Act to Constitute The Australian Commonwealth' under The Royal Coat of Arms (lion and unicorn, imperial crown on top) and Letters Patent from Queen Victoria

The blue flag was only ever intended to be representative of government buildings as representative of The Australian Commonwealth government, not of The Commonwealth (Whereas The People) itself

Again, Tim knows all this as evidentiary and government documented fact.... for whatever reason, Wade is obviously choosing to ignore the evidence regarding the flags that i know has been presented to him

I welcome anyone to prove me wrong about any subject in this comment, but, leave assumptions and opinions out of it; Present the documents to state the case or you have no case to argue

Want to stay under UN Dictates and being Ruled-Over by a belligerent force masquerading as a Commonwealth Government, by all means. raise their flag... show 'them' that you stand under their colours come hell or high water

Feel free to delete this comment (if that is your desire) once you have read it Graham; I do not mean to distract away from this event but comprehend how this comment could be viewed as such

Maybe i will get to meet you there... maybe i wont.

