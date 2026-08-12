"Bird Flu" over the Cuckoo's Nest

“Influenza” has essentially the same etymology as “influence”: “to flow in”. In the 15th century, Italians used the term to describe an “epidemic” attributed to the mystical, flowing influence of the stars. The world parasites - and I am not talking about microbes here - that control all “governments” must have consulted their astrological charts and decided to inflict an avian influenza (aka bird flu) scare on Australia in winter 2026. It looks like they have made South Australia the epicentre.

In my Substack of July 2025 I predicted such an event:

…and suggested a simple antidote: ridicule. The characters in this charade (etymology: “word play, a type of riddle”), the “authorities”, “experts”, bureaucrats and politicians, don their “very concerned” visages for the tell-lie-vision cameras to promote this nonsense.

I also like “messing about with words”. Here is a new character in the form of “Enza”, the sinister, migratory giant petrel, who formed the “index case” for “H5 high pathogenicity avian influenza”:

“In flew Enza”

But seriously, do these “authorities” et al realise how ridiculous they look? The Convid1984 hoax with its consequent Covax (which keeps on giving in the form of a host of serious conditions - 1200 listed by Pfizer - that have rendered “excess mortality” the norm) woke many people up to the true nature of “government”. Among the favourite songs of such awake people is The Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again.” Actually most of these people were not fooled by Convid1984 from its inception and hence shunned the deadly Covax.

What is the government’s end-game with “bird flu”? Probably to “justify” the mass-murder of hundreds of thousands of commercial poultry (perhaps even millions, as has occurred in some other countries): “slaughter on suspicion” to attack the food supply and strike more fear into the populace, thus increasing control.

The only epi/pandemic we saw during the coronahoax was one of “testing”, mostly using the PCR “test”, which does NOT test for “viruses”. Dr Mark Bailey in New Zealand states eloquently: “The PCR is a manufacturing tool for molecular amplification that has become a tool for the amplification of social control.” “Influenza” is not a disease or condition caused by a pathogen. It is the body rectifying metabolic imbalances and expelling toxins.

The latest word from “the authorities” (10/8/26) is that there have been 163 “bird flu cases” in SA (of 231 in Australia) and the Royal Adelaide Show has cancelled its bird competitions this September…which serves to reinforce the government narrative.

I decided “to do my bit” by travelling to Sellicks Beach, south of Adelaide, seeking dead and sick seabirds, to give the government a hand.

References:

Dr Samantha Bailey at www.drsambailey.com Search for “Bird flu” and see her video on “Avian Flu: Taking Away Your Chickens”

The End of Germ Theory, a documentary by Steve Falconer (2022)

Virus Mania: How the Medical Industry Continually Invents Epidemics, Making Billion-Dollar Profits at our Expense. T Engelbrecht, C Kohnlein, S Bailey, S Scoglio (2007)

Vacci-Nation: Australia’s Loss of Health Freedom. J Wilyman (2020)

The Final Pandemic. An Antidote to Medical Tyranny. M & S Bailey (2024)

Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History. S Humphries & R Bystrianyk (2013)

Can You Catch A Cold? Untold History & Human Experiments. D Roytas (2024).

I conclude with an axiomatic statement from Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: “Live Not By Lies”.