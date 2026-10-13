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<Carol Cassidy's avatar
<Carol Cassidy
6d

Thank you for your courage to write to these people Graham, they cannot be allowed to get away with the evil they have been involved in.

Dr Samantha Bailey has every right to speak out. It is up to the individuals who listen to make up their own minds about what she has to say. I'm sick of these medical tyrants.

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
6d

Fascists is right.

Excellent letter.

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