https://us.list-manage.com/1D2R2JjlNeN?e=cb64cc4cea&c2id=acb2360ede6771ef80c96e21434790c9

The members of the MCNZ can be found at www.mcnz.org.nz under Our People.

Here is my letter to Sam’s persecutors. I think I have made my position clear:

The Medical Council of New Zealand

PO Box 10509,

The Terrace,

Wellington, NZ 6143

11th October, 2026

Dear Medical Council of New Zealand,

I write to you in support of Dr Samantha Bailey, who has been treated vindictively by yourselves for the “crime” of telling the truth about the dangerous “Covid vaccination” (Covax). I have seen similar cases in Australia, where the few doctors with the courage, integrity and genuine regard for their patients’ welfare were persecuted by AHPRA, which I suppose is our equivalent of the MCNZ.

It is apparent that you are a “regulator” which has been captured by Big Pharmaceutical (“Big Pharma” or “Harma” as I call it), aided and abetted by the government and the corporate/mainstream media. If you remain unaware that the Covax is the deadliest vax in history (worse than all the others combined), you have no right to be “regulating” doctors and “ultimately public safety”, to quote from Ms Joan Simeon’s mission statement. What happened to the concern for public safety when it became clear soon after its deployment that the “safe and effective” Covax was anything but that? Indeed it was a disaster in terms of deaths and injuries.

Plenty of us, including The Baileys, knew it would be dangerous, well before it was introduced. The significant rise in all-cause mortality, which commenced soon after the Covax imposition across the world, and which remains high today, is clearly due to the Covax. Of course the Senior Database Administrator, Barry Young, one of those to demonstrate this, has also been persecuted by NZ “health” authorities. Please don’t tell me you still consider the Covax to be “safe and effective”. The Covid-19/Covax psy-op was/is probably the most egregious atrocity ever perpetrated on mankind.

You should be ashamed of yourselves. By imposing medical tyranny in the form of forcing doctors to administer this poison, you have violated Natural Law, which invariably has karmic consequences. You could take a step toward redemption and placing yourselves on the right side of history by cancelling the ridiculous fine imposed on Dr Bailey. An additional suggestion I make is that you educate yourselves by reading The Baileys’ excellent book, “The Final Pandemic: An Antidote To Medical Tyranny”, which is based upon thorough research, and which exposes the major misconceptions that have been used to fuel the pandemic industry.

Thank you for your consideration,

Yours sincerely,

Graham Lyons B Agric Sci M Public Health PhD

If you can assist The Baileys via their GiveSendGo and/or send a letter of support to the MCNZ, it would be greatly appreciated.

Latest news (afternoon of Sunday 18th October): the Baileys have not only reached, but exceeded, their target, with just over NZ$261,000 donated. Many thanks to all who have donated and/or written to the MCNZ.