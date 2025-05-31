“Those who are able to see beyond the shadows and lies of their culture will never be understood, let alone believed, by the masses.” But this will not deter me from getting my information out, and I hope that Substack will help me do this.

I have zero tolerance for tyranny, especially medical fascism, and I am fed up with the lies, deception and hypocrisy of governments, the fake news media and other corrupt corporations such as Big Pharma (“Harma”). I am over 70yo and could be enjoying a pleasant retirement, but instead have stood up to the abovementioned since early 2020, mostly because I wish to do all in my power to ensure my grandchildren do not have to live most of their lives in a digital dystopian prison…or die from Harma’s poisons.

Inter alia, I have been house-arrested for 24 days (visited during that time by ten police officers) for refusing to submit to the fraudulent “Covid PCR test”, attended Court twice for refusing to pay a fine for the same “offence” (the case was dropped); assisted in preventing the Adelaide University Vice-Chancellor from imposing a Covid vax mandate in January 2022; distributed plenty of literature debunking vaccination and virology; helped organise two freedom events at the Norwood Town Hall (Adelaide, South Australia) in 2023 & 2024; and have spoken at numerous freedom rallies and meetings.

Since the imposition of “the covid coup” (“Convid1984”), I have done interviews and, assisted by friends, published several videos. In 2022 I recorded three talks on my farm in the Adelaide Hills: demolishing the Covid narrative; a review of RFK Jr’s “The Real Anthony Fauci”, and linking TS Eliot’s “The Waste Land” (published a century earlier) to the Covid coup.

Previous life: In the early 1980s I ran a cattle program in the Solomon Islands, then managed a family agribusiness (cattle, sheep, cereals) in South Australia. Returned to University in the late 1990s and completed a Master of Public Health and a PhD in micronutrients. Spent over 20 years on R&D in numerous countries, aimed at alleviating micronutrient deficiencies. This work contributed to Professor Howarth Bouis (HarvestPlus, Washington DC) winning the World Food Prize, the de facto Nobel Prize for Food & Agriculture, in 2016. I have written/co-written numerous books, book chapters, scientific articles and conference papers. Since early 2020, I have devoted myself to “the 3 Fs”: family, farm and fighting against tyranny.

I was attracted to Substack because of the quality of some commentators who I know…who use it, e.g. Ben Rubin, Frances Leader, Elizabeth Hart and Shelley Hayton. Also it is free…I am a frugal person. I don’t intend to monetise my content…after all, who would want to pay to read my information? There are already many excellent researchers “putting stuff out there”. I am usually busy and do not envisage publishing on Substack often…perhaps monthly? I would like to do more than merely reiterate what others have done re Convid, the vax, etc. I gave two talks recently, neither of which was recorded. I put plenty of thought into them and am hoping for a wider audience, perhaps reaching some new people for whom my viewpoint may resonate. One is on two examples of “democide” which are hugely important in today’s world, but which formed “elephants in the room” (or the polling station) by being barely mentioned in the leadup to the recent Australian election. The other provides nine examples of commonly-believed major historical and current events which are demonstrably false. In order to survive and thrive, we need to discern the deceptions and lies of “grand narratives” imposed by those that seek to control and destroy us.