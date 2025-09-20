Free Reiner Fuellmich!
Honoured to be asked by freedom fighter filmmakers Philippe Carillo and Seba Terribilini to help support Reiner and call for his immediate release.
Givesendgo campaign:
https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
-Stripe (scroll down):
https://icic.law/de/unterstuetzung/
-Bank transfers:
For direct bank transfers, please specify the desired purpose and/or reason for the donation (example: “for legal expenses of defense proceedings” or “donation for discretionary use” or similar).
Donations will be only used as specified.
IBAN: DE44 8206 4088 0002 2241 86
BIC: GENODEF1ESA
VR Bank Ihre Heimatbank e. G.
Account owner: Gisela Pelzer, Bebra, Germany (ICIC accounting)
-Please don’t forget to send letters or postcards to Reiner:
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde, Germany
PLEASE NOTE: Only letters and postcards may be sent to this address. Nothing else may be included, except stamps. I [GHL] can attest that Reiner greatly appreciates these letters of support: he has replied to my three thus far.
-For an overview of Reiner’s case, please read:
“THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH”
by Seba Terribilini
https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171347044
-If you wish to connect with us on Social Media, you can find us here:
PHILIPPE
https://www.facebook.com/pcarillofilmmaker
SEBA
https://www.facebook.com/share/1KB7dX7ZFn/?mibextid=wwXIfr
SEBA’ S Substack:
Thanks for posting, Mark
It is encouraging how many voices are speaking for, and, moreso, praying for Reiner Fuellmich. Your contribution at 49:33, Graham, is fabulous and shows there are those in Australia who stand with The Truth and have not forgotten Reiner.