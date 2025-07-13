grahamlyons’s Substack

grahamlyons
Jul 14

Good piece of research, Alison. Australian unis sold out to Harma and the military industrial complex long ago. That's why it was such a sweet little victory in January 2022 to prevent the Uni of Adelaide V-C from imposing a Covid vax mandate on all four campuses of the Uni! Which went unreported in the fake news media...of course. "The System" pretends that "little people" never beat it.

Dan Roach
Jul 13

Centre of Excellence. When that term first came out a few decades ago I thought that these names were ridiculous, just unnecessary over-the-top hubris. But that’s how demons work. They word-play to the ego, because they know it works both on the dupe scientists and on the dupe public. They are master word-players, we aren’t even in the game. Who would criticize excellence? Once you see the demon pattern, like awards for killing (see Tony Blair), you start to see the demon hubris everywhere. “We also have the head of Pfizer here, one of the great, great people”.

