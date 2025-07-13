Ah now I really know why the University was not bothered by my departure in March. For the past five years I have excoriated Big Pharma (“Harma”) publicly whenever I have found an opportunity. Yes, I was “a naughty boy” as I knew that Harma was their biggest provider of “research” funding. But even I wasn’t aware until now that they had formed an mRNA vax partnership, thus following the “lead” of universities in several other States. A “logical” step for them, I guess, given the “success” of the mRNA Covid vax, which is plausibly estimated to have killed over one hundred million people worldwide to date…and counting. “Nothing to see here” according to the MSM/fake news media. What’s not to like?:

South Australia becoming mRNA centre of excellence

Posted on May 5 2023 by Lee Gaskin

The University will work with Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) BioCina to progress world-leading innovation in precision medicine manufacturing technology and processing and implement them at BioCina’s Adelaide site.

“We are providing a multi-disciplinary approach to scale the production of targeted mRNA therapeutic drugs and vaccines with the development of new technology for personalised medicine,” said Professor David Lewis, Head, School of Chemical Engineering at the University of Adelaide.

“Our experts in bioprocess engineering, advanced sensing, robotics and automation will work together with BioCina on invention, innovation and diffusion of new technology to revolutionise our method of providing medicine for individuals.”

BioCina has been awarded $10 million in funding – co-funded equally by the Australian Government’s National Health and Medical Research Council and the Government of South Australia – to support the production of therapeutic drugs and vaccines within two years, transforming BioCina into an mRNA Centre of Excellence.

“The University of Adelaide is extremely proud of its ongoing collaboration with BioCina, which is a great example of how universities can work alongside industry to deliver mutually beneficial outcomes,” said Professor Anton Middelberg, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice-President (Research) at the University of Adelaide.

“Bresagen Limited, which built the initial facility now owned by BioCina, was spun out of the University of Adelaide in 1982.

“Since then, the company has gone from strength to strength on the back of investment, excellent research and access to a skilled workforce.

“It’s great to see South Australia being at the national forefront of the bio-manufacture of mRNA vaccines.”

Mark W. Womack, CEO, BioCina, added: “The funding aims to deliver two complementary outcomes.

“The first is an increase in mRNA manufacturing and associated analytical capability at BioCina, and the second is a microfluidics-based device for parallel manufacture at the small scales required for the personalised therapeutic vaccines market.

“This will increase BioCina’s capacity to produce mRNA pharmaceuticals, including vaccines, from initial fermentation of DNA plasmids to formulated mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) complexes for administration in clinical trials.”

This is the second joint project between the University of Adelaide and BioCina announced this year, following the announcement in February of the Industry Doctoral Training Centre initiative.