Michael Gray Griffith, activist, playwright, writer, songwriter has the distinction of being shot with a rubber bullet during the infamous Melbourne Shrine of Remembrance incident in September 2021. He has interviewed thousands of people across Australia since, including many who are doing it tough for defying the Convid1984 tyranny. Cafe Locked Out ( www.cafelockedout.com ) has championed the few doctors who defied the Big Pharma-corrupted AHPRA, including Drs Paul Oosterhuis and William Bay, and supported Dazelle Peters throughout her ordeal at the hands of medical fascists. She was denied a lung transplant due to refusal to be injected with the poison Covid vax and died, aged 17.

Michael’s latest book, “Goodbye Road” is available on the CLO website…it is excellent and highly recommended.

Our discussion in this interview includes some SA Mid-North history (including Goyder’s Line), the fraudulence of Covid, lack of evidence to support germ theory and vaccination, severing my association with Adelaide University, and two friends, Reiner Fuellmich and Raina Cruise in jail.

Cafe Locked Out content creators Michael & Kelli at work

20 year old ewes at “Chapel Hill”: never vaxxed (along with the Angus cattle), never drenched, never drunk fluoridated water, and still have all their teeth.

