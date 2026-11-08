Reject Cowardly New World

I provide a brief update on the “bird flu” psy-op; who/what is attempting to herd us into dystopia; how they do it; and how to avoid it and thrive.

MIND CONTROL CONTAGION

Since I released “Bird Flu Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” in early August, the certifiable Victorian and South Australian government “authorities” have vaxxed thousands of fairy penguins on Phillip Island, Victoria, birds at Cleland Park above Adelaide and at the Adelaide Zoo, plan to vax penguins on Granite Island, SA, and are even considering vaxxing seals on Kangaroo Island, SA. Stupidity and evil are willing collaborators.

The seal thought-bubble was based on a seal mauled by a shark. They tested it, using “the test that does not detect ‘viruses’”, aka PCR, and sure enough, it was “positive for bird flu”. The seal subsequently died and the “authorities” declared that its cause of death was not the shark attack but “bird flu”. Just like they did with Covid, especially in the USA, where people killed by gunshots and road crashes somehow got “Covid” listed on their death certificates, which ensured lucrative payments to hospitals to support the fraudulent Covid narrative.

Further contagion fear has been peddled since mid-August, including a supposed measles outbreak at a Brighton, Adelaide school, an “Ebola death” in Kenya and the “pneumonic plague death” of a lab worker in Russia. Yeah, right. As always, to counteract such nonsense, I recommend Mark & Sam Bailey’s very readable “The Final Pandemic: An Antidote to Medical Tyranny”. Update to my latest Substack, which promoted The Baileys’ fundraiser to get the Medical Council of NZ off their back: their NZ$250,000 target was reached in one week, and the Harma-appendage MCNZ has been swamped by critical correspondence.

Governments are in effect mere proxies, shop fronts, franchises, enablers for the parasitic cabal that controls the world. If you still labour under the misapprehension that they are essentially benign, and have your interests at heart, you must have been asleep for the last six years. You need to read the books of Etienne de la Boetie2 and listen to Jason Christoff talking about mind control. The brilliant Dr Faiez Kirsten from South Africa describes the matrix of control very clearly in his August 2026 Substack, “The Control and Extraction System Exposed”. He notes “This system is visible to anyone who looks. But it has been constructed in such a way that most people never look, because the system itself shaped the lens through which they see.”

I saw this on a Substack recently:

1% control the world

4% are their puppets

90% are asleep

5% know and try to wake up the 90%

The 1% use the 4%

to prevent the 5%

from waking up the 90%.

WHO RUNS THE WORLD...into the ground?

So who/what comprise the parasitic 1%? I think most of my subscribers have a fair idea. They include “bloodline families” that go all the way back to Phrygia, ancient Persia, The Canaanite Cult of Sumer and Babylon, The Phoenician Navy, The Death Cult of Saturn, Setian Atenists in ancient Egypt, then onto the controllers of The Roman Empire, The Vatican, The Black Nobility, the inner core of the Jesuits, Freemasonry, and organised international Jewry, including Sabbatean Frankists, Chabad Lubavitchers and Zionists generally. The latter have revealed their true nature with their genocide of Palestinians and others in Gaza, southern Lebanon and the West Bank. Max Igan at The Crowhouse, Christopher Jon Bjerknes at CJB Books, UK Column (especially Vanessa Beeley and Basil Valentine), 21st Century Wire, the David Icke group, Sage Hana at The Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard Substack, Caitlin Johnstone’s Substack and The Unz Review examine this subject well. Forget finding any truth about this in the corporate/mainstream/legacy media, which is all Zionist-owned or controlled.

I am well aware that I may lose subscribers over my unequivocal anti-Zionist, anti-Israel position. I am more interested in determining and promoting the truth. Those who still support Israel, along with those who just turn a blind eye to its three years of genocide, have placed themselves firmly on the wrong side of history, and need to conduct an immediate conscience and soul search.

And let’s not forget European and UK Royalty, The City of London, various “untouchable” outfits based in Switzerland, and of course Washington DC, which was based on the old city of Rome. The enemy is hiding in plain sight. The research of Miles Mathis, Clint Richardson, David Icke, Makia Freeman, Frances Leader et al reveals that “the ruling class” families are all related, forming an intricate web of DNA that stretches back thousands of years. Their old empires eventually imploded, but their rulers didn’t, and are still running the world today, all members of one big, not-necessarily-happy, family that forms “a Big Club...and you ain’t in it!”

Mike Adams, The Health Ranger from Texas, wrote recently: “I believe we are living through the first and only time in history when “the establishment” is actively trying to eliminate most human beings...because it no longer needs our labour or our cognition...and it doesn’t value human life in the least. This is a deliberate, engineered transition from a world that ran on human muscle and human minds to one that runs on machines and algorithms. The parasites at the top have all the money (as they create it from thin air), all the resources, and, with AI and technology, can manufacture and do all the jobs. Soon, they will no longer need people. They have embraced depopulation and automation as the new economic paradigm, and are managing our replacement.”

This is discussed, along with Convid, PCR, the Covax, etc in a recent interview I did with Paul Hellier of Fair Food Forager and Friends, Wollongong, New South Wales. We have much in common and plenty to discuss, and it blew out to over two hours. I know most of you do not have the time to watch it all, so I include some key points in the text here.

https://odysee.com/@fairfoodforager:3/DrGrahamLyons:e

HOW DO THEY GET AWAY WITH IT?

By controlling governments, mass media and other large corporations, including Big Pharma, Big Food and Big Energy. Many people who live in “democracies” think they have a say in governing their countries. But these are “democratures” and “kakistocracies”, which maintain the facade of democratic rule, but are actually elected dictatorships whose “rulers” are not the natural leaders of the people, but puppets of oligarchs.

These monsters rely on the incredulity of most of the world’s people, who think “Surely there can’t be other humans who are so evil that they want to kill or enslave us?” You’d better believe it. Your very future depends on you waking up to this reality...and soon.

They operate largely in secret. Sure, they place underlings like Fauci, Gates, Schwab and numerous political leaders, in the public gaze, but most people do not know the names of the most powerful. They are adept at communicating through signs and symbols, and using gematria.

Using governments and the media, they subject both populaces and individuals to relentless mind control. One of their favourite, time-honoured strategies is “divide and rule”. Separate the captive populace into warring factions based on race, religion, politics, pro- v anti-vax, even sport. The controllers thrive on division, angst and chaos. It is us v the 1%, as it has always been. They are our parasites, our predators. We work to enrich them, and they feast on our efforts and divide us, while working to replace us with AI. They have to destroy the old order fast before they can usher in their new tyrannical Super State.

The parasitic controllers are masters of trickery, sleight of hand, distraction. “Pharmakeia” is Greek for “to trick, beguile, deceive”. I believe that one of the purposes of the fake contagion narratives mentioned earlier is to divert public attention from what they are really up to, namely building the infrastructure, including 5G/6G, Artificial Intelligence data centres, the Surveillance State, restriction of movement, etc for their digital prison, a world techno-state populated ultimately by “transhumans”.

Word trickery, linked to “the legal fiction”, is employed to assist their parasitism. This enables them to “contract” with you (based on your birth certificate) in order to extract money in the form of taxes, duties, fees, fines, penalties and registrations throughout your life.

They are also adept at falsifying history. Why is this important? The Party slogan in Orwell’s “1984” was “Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.” The researcher Miles Mathis may be a genius. He is an accomplished artist who has written extensively on the travesty of “modernism”, a plausible mathematician and physicist, and dedicated debunker of false historical events. See his long list of exposes under “Writings” on his website: www.mileswmathis.com Inter alia, he provides evidence that no US President has been assassinated (supposedly four) and that the August 9th, 1969 murders of Sharon Tate et al by Charles Manson acolytes did not happen. This was six days before the start of Woodstock, another psy-op. The extent of the Mathis revelations would be disturbing for most readers, unless they are already aware that we live in a world of deception.

Faiez Kirsten notes that when digital identity and programmable money (e.g. Central Bank Digital Currency, CBDC) operate together, the life-long extraction system gains a capability it never previously had: the ability to make access to economic life itself conditional on compliance. Not compliance enforced after the fact through penalties. Compliance enforced in advance, at the point of transaction, automatically.

HOW TO SURVIVE & THRIVE IN A DYSTOPIAN CLOWN WORLD

This dystopia will include elements of Huxley’s “Brave New World” and Orwell’s “1984”, only worse, and there will be nothing “brave” about it. It will be a Cowardly New World with no human freedom or creativity allowed. The only bravery associated with it will be that of the committed people who stand against it and who will ultimately send it and its creators packing...to the dustbin of history. But in the meantime, how to deal with it?

Be sceptical about everything presented by governments and the Zionist corporate/mainstream media, including “authorities”, “experts”. Remember the “safe and effective” Covax! They employ constant mind control and deception.

Be a truth-seeker, conduct your own research and support genuine independent media...not controlled opposition. The references below form valuable information sources.

Do not succumb to their fear campaigns, about contagion (never forget their Convid1984 “fear porn”), global warming/climate change, “radical Islamists”, etc.

Beware “us versus them” psyops. “Divide and rule” is their oldest strategy, used for thousands of years.

Do not comply with government diktats based upon lies. Remember Solzhenitsyn: “Live not by lies”. And stronger (in law) than “I do not comply” is “I do not consent”. As Max Igan observed recently: “There is a parasitic force which has taken over this world, and which has weaponised all governments against us. They are all in breach of trust and breach of office. They deserve no obedience.”

Buy some real money, e.g. silver coins, and keep them safe until needed.

Use cash whenever/wherever possible.

Join a genuine community, where members look out for each other and can exchange skills, home-grown food, etc.

Get rid of anything “SMART” (self-monitoring, analysis and reporting technology), including smart phones, smart meters, etc. “Smart tech” is a key requirement for The Surveillance State and the fraudulent “Net Zero” policies. What do you think all the giant “data centres” are? But to call them “mass surveillance and control centres” might trigger an uprising.

Live healthily. Minimise the use of Harma’s drugs, and it goes without saying, avoid ALL vaccinations.

Keep happy, and do not allow yourself to be worn down into disillusionment and apathy by their constant Clown World dross and drivel. They want you to feel helpless in the face of this manufactured chaos, because then you will be easier to control. Cultivate courage, the best antidote to fear. Use this fraught time to discover your true purpose, if you haven’t already.

To conclude, the choice is stark: wake up and fight for your life, or remain a slave to a system that views you as disposable.

REFERENCES

UK Column www.ukcolumn.org

Miles Mathis www.mileswmathis.com

Samantha & Mark Bailey www.drsambailey.com

David Icke www.davidicke.com

Patrick Henningsen www.21stcenturywire.com

Dr Faiez Kirsten faiezkirsten.substack.com

Paul Hellier www.fairfoodforagerfriendsshow.com

Ethan Nash, TOTT News, Brisbane www.tottnews.com

Etienne de la Boetie2, The Art of Liberty Foundation www.artofliberty.org

Max Igan, The Crow House www.thecrowhouse.com

Jason Christoff www.jchristoff.com

Christopher Jon Bjerknes www.cjbbooks.com cjbbooks@substack.com

Makia Freeman www.thefreedomarticles.com

Caitlin Johnstone www.caitlinjohnstone.com

Ron Unz, The Unz Review www.unz.com

Mike Adams, The Health Ranger www.naturalnews.com

Mark Devlin on how the music industry is controlled www.musicaltruthbook.com