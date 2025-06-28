Vaxxicide.

*URGENT: humanity has for a very long time been controlled by an entitled, thus inverted consciousness, that in one of its forms has interbred with humans, and is now in it's final stages of complete imprisonment of the world's population. ALERT therefore EVERYONE on Earth. - Thank you. -

The ongoing* genocide in Gaza, as well as the vaxxicide from the "COVID" FRAUD IMPLANTS, marches on, so long as people will allow it.

*https://davidicke.com/2025/06/20/israel-massacres-in-gaza-locks-down-west-bank-as-attention-shifts-to-iran/ ("Forgotten" by the cult's "media", in favor of the Israel/Iran war).

Distinguished Australian scientist Dr Graham Lyons* of Adelaide, gives in the well spoken presentation above his accounts of who is behind the nearing 2 year long mass murder of innocent civilians in Gaza, as well as the offshoot of the - since 5 years ago - "COVID" FRAUD; the "COVID" FRAUD IMPLANTS, and the vaxxicide it resulted in. *

Zionists, Sabbatean Frankists, the Khazar "mafia" are mentioned as examples of the culprits, and rightfully so.

Dr Lyons is one of few in the faith portion of the "freedom" movement who acknowledges the injustice carried out against the civilians of Gaza; most christians will unfortunately side with Israel, - believing that writings ("prophecies") in the Bible "justifies" the slaughtering. Dr Lyons deserves credit for speaking up for human rights, in this case.

Dr Lyons had his own "encounters"* with the "COVID" FRAUD "measurements", and experienced the lonely task of standing up for human rights and basic freedoms when the majority of his colleagues "toed the "Covid" line". *(See the interview below, with Dr Fuellmich, under "resources").

The online MAD-bill (Misinformation And Disinformation) is also mentioned by Dr Lyons, with the subsequent censorship.

In this regard, Bitchute founder Ray Vehay points out the obvious in the interview below, with british presenter Gareth Icke from the media platform Ickonic: If one wants to combat "mis" and "disinformation", one has to make ALL information available (to the public). https://davidicke.com/2025/04/25/bitchute-co-founder-on-why-he-cant-broadcast-into-the-uk-any-longer/

Dr Lyons also reminds us of a very important and valid statement, when he quotes the famous words (allegedly of Mark Twain): "if voting really worked, we wouldn't be allowed" (to vote), which sums up the whole political system in just one sentence.

British author David Icke has for many decades tried to warn humanity of an incoming, worldwide control system. His research has uncovered that the world - for thousands of years - has been controlled by a non human force, via a worldwide cult of lackeys and allies, in secret (for example the Freemasons) and semi secret (Bilderberger etc.) groups in society.

What the non humans want, according to Icke, is to assimilate* the world's population, by connecting the human brain to AI (Artificial Stupidity)/"the Cloud", - and have their thoughts and feelings fed to them directly. *https://davidicke.com/2024/12/28/a-vital-subject-to-understand-current-events-worldwide-glad-its-going-down-so-well-part-1-on-ickon...

The non humans are, according to Icke, the same as

what the Christians call "demons".

The depopulation* and connecting the brain to AI (Artificial Stupidity)/"the Cloud", is already happening, via the nano technology** (and other ingredients) in the "COVID" FRAUD IMPLANTS, the PCR "tests", pharmaceuticals and other sources).

*https://davidicke.com/2024/06/15/damage-by-the-fake-vaccine-is-catastrophoic/ **

https://www.laquintacolumna.info

American author Christopher Jon Bjerknes* has for many years tried to warn the public about an (at least) 2500 year old plan - found in "religious" texts like Kabbala, the Bible etc. - to eliminate (in a mutually destructive (third world)war between the east and west**) most of the world's population, and turn the remaining few into "androgynes"/transsexuals.

*

https://cjbbooks.com

**This war is also described* by British presenter Richard Willett of Ickonic, as he refers to a script followed by the Messianic Sect of Lurianic Kabbalists, stating that the "nations" will rise up against Israel. (Editor's note: this is undoubtedly why we see the violence in the Middle East set in motion by Israel allowing Hamas to enter their country, on October 7., 2023: the rest of the world will at some point have to react to it, and end it).*https://davidicke.com/2025/06/15/the-nations-will-rise-up-against-jerusalem-israel-its-the-script-richard-willett/

The transsexual agenda is confirmed by the american transvestigator MrE*; here interviewed by British journalist and author James Delingpole:

https://odysee.com/@I-Rabbi-T:3/MrE-With-James-Delingpole:3

*https://odysee.com/@MrE:c?view=content

Also confirming this was the American paediatrician and insider Dr Richard Day, who in the 60s said: "We will make boys and girls the same."

https://drrichardday.wordpress.com

Dr Lyons goes on to explain the "germ theory" fallacy, which makes him one of relatively few professionals who since the launch of the "COVID" FRAUD not only has disproved the illegal "Covid measurements", but who has questioned the very basis of them; "virology", "contagion" and the existence of "pathogens" like "viruses".

Dr Lyons recommends in his presentation several valuable sources of information to further cover these essential matters.

---------------

Resources:

- The agenda for the human race: please watch the thorough (minus the non human component) documentary "The Agenda", and make sure to spread it everywhere: https://odysee.com/@WTFisGoingOn:bb/The-Agenda-Their-Vision---Your-Future-(2025)---Full-Documentary---Oracle-Films:8

- Dr Lyons interviewed by lawyer Dr Reiner Fuellmich:

https://odysee.com/@SCA-Video-Backup-Unofficial:a/Sitzung-83-R%C3%BCckgrat-beweisen-ORIGINAL-%28Encoded%29:c?t=11510

- Ickonic:

https://ickonic.com

- The Israel/Iran-"conflict", and how it can speed up the AI (Artificial Stupidity) tag-and-surveillance system in the US (and the rest of the world), by claiming a "need" for it, in order to "combat" possible "sleeper cells" (snuck in by the Trojan "immigration" horse), as a possible retaliation from Iran: https://davidicke.com/2025/06/23/syncromystic-podcast-ai-iran-and-israel-who-is-calling-the-shots/

- A comprehensive guide to the occult and esoteric side of the worldwide cult and their plans; see the work of Richard Willett and American author Wayne McRoy at Syncromystic Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@SYNCROMYSTICPODCAST/videos

Make sure to support the likes of Dr Lyons, in his efforts to inform the masses of the plans for humanity's future.

Only by informing people directly and individually, can we alert the population worldwide, as the majority of people will only consume and believe "information" served to them by the cult's "media"; thus remaining unaware of the technological slave system being erected (stealthily) all around us.

People need to understand the consequences of the "COVID"-FRAUD IMPLANTS and the fallacy of "germ theory", as well as do their part in protecting the innocent civilians of the Middle East, make sure to study the "androgyne"/transsexual agenda, and protect children's right to grow up in the body they are born into, for this will affect everyone, if allowed to develop unhindered.

It is crucial, that the population make sure to educate themselves on the plans for humanity, for this is meant to escalate and accelerate, going forward, - if people allow it to happen.

**For more on the non humans and the rest of it, see especially the book "The Reveal", and David Icke’s website:

https://davidicke.com

*Please note the following: all media outlets and publications receiving financial aid from the "government", work for the people. Censoring important information violates both freedom of speech, freedom of reach, and the population's information rights, and is therefore illegal.

In addition to this, censoring actively blocks information that can hinder damage to health and lives in the population, and is therefore to be considered as obstruction of investigation and justice.*

Please SPREAD. - Thank you. -

