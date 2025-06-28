grahamlyons’s Substack

grahamlyons’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
Jun 28

Indeed Matilda. I have been studying them since the mid-1980s, but must say that their barbarity since 7/10/23 caught even me by surprise...pure evil. They think they are better than everyone else ...as in everything they do, this is satanic inversion. Think "Synagogue of Satan". Iranian Islamists are saints in comparison.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lord Stompy's avatar
Lord Stompy
Jun 28

Graham is a personal friend of mine. He is a very well educated and grounded man who has stood his ground solid as a rock throughout the dystopian Covid operation against humanity. He has consistently broadened his worldview beyond local events and has investigated and included many other key aspects of the NWO regime into his reckoning. Graham has great courage and dedication to the truthful core principles that mankind should adhere to. We need many more men like Graham Lyons, thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 grahamlyons
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture