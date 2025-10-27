grahamlyons’s Substack

grahamlyons’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Seale's avatar
John Seale
5d

Alan Watts' speaks of many souls that just won't give in to all the crazy issues corrupting the world today. Just yesterday I ordered a book authored by such a person; "Covid Through Our Eyes - An Australian Story of Mistakes, Mistreatment and Misinformation". I'm sure you'll enjoy it if you have time,but if not have a look at the author's substack; Alison Bevege for Letters from Australia <lettersfromaustralia@substack.com>

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by grahamlyons
Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
5d

Too much manipulation, deception, thwarting and gas-lighting has reared up with vengeance these past few years. By governments, organisations and, indeed, individuals.

It is a time to be cautious and perspicacious as well as brave. Not being a pack member does indeed bring a degree of isolation and loneliness. But, that said, the truth brings inner comfort, peace and a steadfastness that is incomparable. There is a centring silence in truth. This is opposite to the raucous scrambling, insecurity and desperation of wanting to "belong".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by grahamlyons and others
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 grahamlyons
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture