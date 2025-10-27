I found these reflections by Alan Watts profound, and I think many of you will too. And of course he includes honest women too!

“To speak truthfully is to risk conflict, rejection or isolation…the weight of honesty is invisible to the untrained eye, yet it is the foundation of moral courage, personal growth and genuine influence. Integrity is rarely convenient. When a man chooses honesty above all else, he often finds himself separated from those who opt for comfort, compromise or avoidance. The path of truth is narrow and its companions are few.”:

It reminds me of segments of CG Jung’s The Development of Personality:

“A spiritual goal that points beyond the purely natural man and his worldly existence is an absolute necessity for the health of the soul.”

“A man can make a moral decision to go his own way only if he holds that way to be the best. If any other way were held to be better, then he would live and develop that other personality instead of his own. The other ways are conventionalities of a moral, social, political, philosophical, or religious nature. The fact that the conventions always flourish in one form or another only proves that the vast majority of mankind do not choose their own way, but convention, and consequently develop not themselves but a method and a collective mode of life at the cost of their own wholeness.”