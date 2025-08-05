I have linked Roger Waters with Alex Thomson, though their contributions here are several years apart and they have probably never met. Pink Floyd great Roger is risking 14 years’ jail by speaking in support of Palestine Action. He has supported the Palestinians for years, and now, after 22 months of genocide perpetrated by the psychopathic Zionist State, his voice is more important than ever.

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=

Alex Thomson is a brilliant researcher, commentator, linguist (I think he can speak 6 or 7 languages) and translator. He knows Scripture backwards and is a humble man, as the best usually are. In the early 2000s he worked for GCHQ/MI6 until he discovered they worked not for the British people but for The City of London and the global banksters. I invited him to appear on-screen at an alternative media event in Adelaide in November 2023, and he gave a memorable talk for the ca 600 guests.

This is his Spartacus moment, where he reads out The RAINS List of confirmed paedophiles and ritual satanic abusers in the south of England. Many of them in high places, some now dead, including former British PM, Sir Edward Heath, a notorious, murderous paedophile. There are numerous other surprising names mentioned. Where their addresses are known, he includes them as well. There are so many of these evil individuals that it takes him more than an hour.

I include this video of Alex’s because it provides a valuable insight on just how rotten is “The British Establishment”, “The Ruling Class”. This has enabled the control of those in power, using the threat of blackmail, by more powerful entities that operate in the shadows. Thus the latest law proscribing an essentially peaceful protest group in that country comes as no surprise, and hence the link to Roger “Spartacus” Waters, now doing more important work than he ever did with Pink Floyd.