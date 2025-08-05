grahamlyons’s Substack

Aug 11

Thank you for your support, Truth Seeker. Yes, and we shouldn't forget that The RAINS List featured confirmed peds/satanic ritual abusers living (or who lived...thankfully a number are "no longer with us", having joined their master in Hell) just in the very south of England. Imagine how many more there must be in the rest of GB! And we have "our own" networks here in Australia too, as shown by the testimonies of Rachel Vaughan, Andrew McIntyre (Adelaide), Fiona Barnett (Sydney), and the attempt by Senator Heffernan to name "the 28 peds in Federal Parliament and the judiciary" years ago...which was shut down because of "the risk that it would undermine public confidence in those important institutions".

grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
Aug 12

A positive message, Truth Seeker. I have just been listening to yesterday's UK Column news. One of the stories is the confiscation by South Yorkshire Police last week of all of the research material from a noted researcher on ped/satanic networks in the north of England...some of which implicated some highly-placed police officers. I suggested that it is time for Alex Thomson to read out another RAINS List, but this time for the north of England...then the east, west, Wales, Scotland!!!

