Far From the Madding Crowd

Pixie, my dear cat, and I moved to the Adelaide Hills last September. Here is a glimpse of farm life: feeding bulls, poddy calf, emus, 20 year old non-vaxxed sheep, and autumn leaves.

Happy Birthday to Dr Reiner Fuellmich, still held as a “Covid criminal” political prisoner in Germany, for May 5th. On this day a petition will be presented at numerous German Embassies, signed by thousands, calling for the immediate release of Reiner and an inquiry into his corrupt trial. “Free Reiner - The Film”, produced by Philippe Carillo & Seba Terribilini, will be released soon. Here is the trailer [sorry, digital luddite that I am…I do not even possess a “smart phone”…I could not work out how to provide an instant link to these…just copy/paste into a browser if you wish to view them]:

https://substack.com/redirect/a7150afe-94bf-438e-b382-1abde71284c6?j=eyJ1IjoiM2VjaGx0In0.r8nzeg6JQRh6Lih9GxUkG-5eii97QYDFfOrF-w1BC08

“The Full Story of Dr Reiner Fuellmich”: https://substack.com/redirect/622a89cb-ca9b-455a-ba52-8f2a11e890e0?j=eyJ1IjoiM2VjaGx0In0.r8nzeg6JQRh6Lih9GxUkG-5eii97QYDFfOrF-w1BC08

Also included in today’s talk: “How they control your mind” from “The Wise Wolf”. As Jason Christoff says, the three pillars of public mind control are Fear, Repetition and Confusion. The word Media is from Medea, the Greek goddess of illusion and sorcery. The Covid coup (Convid1984) was characterised by lies about a “contagion” featuring a non-existent “virus” from the media, government and Big Pharma (from the Greek Pharmakeia, to beguile and deceive). These nefarious outfits acted in lockstep against most of mankind. The more fear a person has, the more they will adopt the repetitive media content as their own belief, ideas and actions. Contradictory messages are used to create confusion. To this day I remain astonished that so many people fell for such nonsense.

And Pixie herself makes an appearance at the end of the video. Like her best friend (me), she prefers it here to suburbia.

Thomas Hardy wrote several great novels. In this one, he invoked Thomas Gray’s 1751 poem “Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard”, where “madding” means frenzied, rather than irritating (maddening), referring ironically (in view of the story’s bucolic setting) to the emotional, high-stakes drama surrounding Bathsheba Everdene and her suitors.

Julie Christie as Bathsheba Everdene

“I would rather have curses from you than kisses from any other woman” Sergeant Troy

I conclude with this cautionary message, usually provided by the brilliant Christopher Jon Bjerknes (CJB Books) at the end of his regular Substack videos:

“Beware the world to come”.